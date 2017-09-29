24-year-old man charged with murder in shooting death of St. Pete woman

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 24-year-old man was arrested for the murder of a 31-year-old St. Pete woman.

Donele Akeem Bowens faces a first-degree homicide charge in connection with the shooting death of Allison Leigh Boyke.

On Saturday, September 23, St. Petersburg Police Department received several 911 calls in reference to shots fired near the intersection of 15th Avenue South and 48th Street.

Responding officers found Boyke unresponsive on the scene. She was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Detectives said the shooting did not appear to be random.

No further details are available at this time.

