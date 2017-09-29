2 sentinel chickens test positive for West Nile virus in Pinellas

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County officials are asking residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes after two sentinel chickens tested positive for the West Nile Virus, which is transmitted by mosquitoes.

Pinellas County Mosquito Control monitors sentinel chickens, which serve as an early-warning detection system for some mosquito-borne disease. This system alerts Mosquito Control to the presence of diseases such as West Nile Virus, St. Louis Encephalitis, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, and Highlands J Virus.

The chickens can also help determine if disease-carrying mosquitoes are present in the area. There are eight locations in the county where chickens are kept and tested weekly.

The chickens that tested positive for West Nile Virus are located in the Sawgrass Lake and Lake Maggiore areas of St. Petersburg.

Technicians are responding with treatment targeting adult mosquitoes and larvae by ground and by air in addition to their ongoing treatment efforts.

Citizens are urged to protect themselves from mosquitoes by staying indoors during the peak hours of mosquito activity at dawn and dusk when possible; using approved mosquito repellants, and ensuring screens and seals are intact around windows and doors.

Residents are also urged to be diligent in ridding their properties of standing water to prevent mosquitoes from breeding. Mosquitoes can breed in as little as one quarter inch of standing water.

Visit http://www.pinellascounty.org/resident/mosquito_control.htm to find a mosquito control request form and additional information about stopping mosquitoes.

Residents can also contact Pinellas County Mosquito Control at (727) 464-7503 or through the Pinellas County “Doing Things for You” app.

