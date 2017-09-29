12th death from nursing home that lost power, AC during Irma

MIAMI (AP) – A twelfth death has been reported from a Florida nursing home that lost its air conditioning during Hurricane Irma.
The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the death of 57-year-old patient Dolores Biamonte on Friday.
Officials said she died Thursday night.
Hollywood police spokeswoman Miranda Grossman says her department is treating all deaths from the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills as part its criminal investigation.
Eight patients died Sept. 13, three days after the storm knocked out the nursing home’s air conditioning.
Others died in the following days. Some who died had body temperatures as high as 109.9 degrees Fahrenheit.
Investigators want to know why the patients died after the storm even though a fully functioning hospital sits just across the street from the nursing home.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- St. Pete family to be rescued from Puerto Rico after News Channel 8 story
- Crash kills alligator trapper, closes Pasco intersection
- Police: Mom flew to Europe, left 4 kids home alone in Iowa
- Lawyer: O.J. Simpson to eat steak, get iPhone after release
- Better Call Behnken: Brides-to-be in panic mode after Lakeland bridal shop closes
- MISSING: Police release photos in case of missing Orange Co. nanny
- Woman found dead behind bushes in Tampa identified
- Caught on cam: Where are coyotes seen most in the Tampa Bay area?
- Tampa flying club, volunteers getting supplies to Puerto Rico
- Officials: Transgender teen’s grisly death not a hate crime