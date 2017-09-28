Woman found behind bushes in Tampa identified

TAMPA (WFLA) – A woman found dead Tuesday behind some bushes at a Tampa intersection has been identified.

Tampa Police said Diana Blumenberg Medina, 35, was from the Kissimmee area in Osceola County.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide. The cause of death was described as upper body trauma.

Medina’s body was found at about 1:45 p.m. behind the bushes near West Spruce Street and North Oregon Avenue.

If anyone has any information regarding the murder or the victim, please call TPD at 813-231-6130.

RELATED: Body found near intersection in Tampa may be identified by tattoos