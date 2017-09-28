Witnesses give conflicting accounts in Frank Bybee trial

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota County deputy is on trial for attempting to murder an elderly woman. But Thursday in court, jurors heard from the first deputy who responded to her, and he thought she was lying.

Marcia Sohl, 80, has a distinct memory of what happened in December 2016.

“I only remember that Frank tried to kill me,” said Sohl. “I don’t care about what color the pill was, but I do care that I was tried to be killed twice in the same night in two different fashions.”

Former Deputy Frank Bybee faces 18 felony charges, including kidnapping and attempted murder. Prosecutors say he befriended Sohl after meeting her during a call in October. In the ensuing months, prosecutors say he stole thousands of dollars from her, and stole her identity by accessing her email and bank accounts. After she called the sheriff’s office to complain, prosecutors say he went to her house and tried to smother her to death.

On Thursday, jurors heard from the first people who saw Sohl after the incident, and they gave different remarks.

Sgt. Jonathan Allen was dispatched to her house at 5:30 that morning.

“It was your impression after talking to her, looking at the scene, is that it looked staged? Is that correct?” Defense Attorney Ronald Kurpiers asked.

“That is correct,” Allen responded.

“She specifically mentioned that he was wearing blue gloves and that I would not find any evidence,” Allen added.

Sgt. Allen left the scene, believing Marcia Sohl simply had a mental health episode.

“Your impression, Sergeant, is that Ms. Sohl at the time you were there, the time you interacted with her, appeared to you to be delusional, correct?” asked Kurpiers.

“Some type of mental health event, correct,” responded Allen.

A few hours later, Sohl approached her neighbor, Sheila Stiles, asking for help.

“As I was reaching my car, I heard my neighbor say, ‘Sheila! Sheila!'” Stiles recalled.

Stiles also happened to be a trained clinical social worker. She immediately noticed Sohl’s injuries and deputies were called again.

“The swelling that appeared to me was from a hand pressing down very hard. That swelling would not be that if it weren’t inflicted, in my opinion,” Stiles remarked.

But Sgt. Allen says those injuries appeared much more severe than what he saw hours earlier.

“Bruising on her nose and bruising on her throat there. You didn’t see that when you were there, did you?” asked Kurpiers.

“That is correct,” said Allen.

“Certainly, if you had seen the extent of the injuries received in these photographs, you may have had a different opinion, correct?” said Kurpiers.

“Correct,” responded Allen.

Frank Bybee faces 18 felony charges. If found guilty, he could face life in prison.

