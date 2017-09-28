Will & Grace is back tonight after 11 years

(WFLA) — After 11 years, the highly anticipated return of “Will & Grace” is here.

The iconic late 90s-early 2000s show picks up with Will (Eric Mccormack), Grace (Debra Messing), Jack (Sean Hayes) and Karen (Megan Mullally) 11 years since we last saw them.

We can expect to see Will and Grace both falter when their political beliefs are put to the test.

Also, Jack and Karen help Will and Grace hide their secret shame from each other, but the truth finally comes out.

Catch all the latest from this dynamic 4-sum every Thursday at 9 p.m. EST.

Tonight’s episode will be a treat! Share your favorite moments on social media using #WillandGrace.

Watch the video above for a sneak peak.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD