Victim in Miami Gardens scaffolding collapse was from Tampa

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WFLA) – A victim in Wednesday’s scaffolding collapse at a TV tower was from Tampa.
Three victims fell from a 1,000-foot transmission tower.
When Miami Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived, the victims were discovered and pronounced dead.
Benito Rodriguez, 35, of Tampa was killed.
Brachton Barbier, 23, of Longwood, and Marcus Goffena, 31, of Sydney, Ohio also died.
The victims were employed by Towerking II to performing service on the tower.
They were attached with safety straps to a gin pole being supported by the transmission tower.
A malfunction occurred and the gin pole fell from the tower.
The investigation is ongoing.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Manatee deputy killed in traffic crash
- MISSING: Winter Park woman disappears under suspicious circumstances
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus announces on Twitter that she has breast cancer
- Cops: Woman tried to kill 11-week-old, put meds in breast milk
- 27 years later, arrest is made in killer-clown case
- Police: Teen caught having sex with wiener dog again
- VIDEO: Priceless reaction from Prince Harry after sneaky toddler steals popcorn