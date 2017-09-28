“Transparent”

Daytime Web Staff Published:

Amy Landecker is best known for playing the first-born child in Transparent, Amazon Video’s groundbreaking series about a transgender woman and her chaotic yet lovable family. She stars opposite Jeffrey Tambor, Jay Duplass, Judith Light and Gaby Hoffman. Additionally, Landecker made her directorial debut on Transparent: The Lost Sessions, a 10-episode off shoot of comedic shorts for Funny or Die using Soloway’s world of Pfeffermans and the cast of characters surrounding the often dysfunctional family.

Transparent‘s fourth season takes the Pfefferman family on a “spiritual and political journey as they dig deep into their family’s history.” That includes a trip to Israel, where Maura is chosen to speak at a conference and makes a “startling discovery.”

On the big screen, Landecker has completed production on A Kid Like Jake, an independent drama also starring Claire Danes and Jim Parsons, which is based on a celebrated Lincoln Center play about a couple trying to raise a 4-year-old-son who prefers to dress up as a princess instead of G.I. Joe. She most recently appeared opposite Salma Hayek and John Lithgow in Beatriz At Dinner. 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s