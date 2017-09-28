Amy Landecker is best known for playing the first-born child in Transparent, Amazon Video’s groundbreaking series about a transgender woman and her chaotic yet lovable family. She stars opposite Jeffrey Tambor, Jay Duplass, Judith Light and Gaby Hoffman. Additionally, Landecker made her directorial debut on Transparent: The Lost Sessions, a 10-episode off shoot of comedic shorts for Funny or Die using Soloway’s world of Pfeffermans and the cast of characters surrounding the often dysfunctional family.

Transparent‘s fourth season takes the Pfefferman family on a “spiritual and political journey as they dig deep into their family’s history.” That includes a trip to Israel, where Maura is chosen to speak at a conference and makes a “startling discovery.”

On the big screen, Landecker has completed production on A Kid Like Jake, an independent drama also starring Claire Danes and Jim Parsons, which is based on a celebrated Lincoln Center play about a couple trying to raise a 4-year-old-son who prefers to dress up as a princess instead of G.I. Joe. She most recently appeared opposite Salma Hayek and John Lithgow in Beatriz At Dinner.