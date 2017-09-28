Third Pinellas 7-Eleven store robbed during overnight hours

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A third Pinellas County 7-Eleven store has been robbed. Two Largo 7-Eleven stores were robbed just minutes apart on Wednesday morning.

The most recent robbery happened at 12:24 a.m. Thursday at the 7-Eleven located at 5151 Park Blvd. N. in Pinellas Park.

Investigators say a white male entered the store with a handgun and drove away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police have not said if the three robberies are related. However the time frame in which the robberies occurred is similar. The robberies on Wednesday morning happened at 1 a.m. and 1:20 a.m. The robbery Thursday morning happened at 12:24 a.m.

Detectives plan to release surveillance photos of the robbery.

