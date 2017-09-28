Tampa police officer dies after cancer battle

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is mourning the loss of an officer who passed away on Wednesday after a battle with cancer.

“It is with deep sadness that we report that Officer Will Caballero lost his battle with cancer last night,” the agency said on Facebook. “Rest easy, Will, we will take your watch from here.”

Officer Caballero was a 15-year veteran of the force. Before joining the agency, Caballero served as a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol, and later as a deputy with Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Caballero and TPD families extend our deepest gratitude to our community for the love and support you showed Will, his wife, and his children during his courageous battle,” the police department said.

A GoFundMe page was set up for the Caballero family before the officer passed away.

