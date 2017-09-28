Tampa City Council to discuss massage parlor problem after 8 On Your Side investigation

Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —  Tampa City Council members will hold a workshop today to discuss how to solve the problem of massage parlors that line Kennedy Boulevard.

An 8 On Your Side investigation found that nearly a dozen of these health spas actually offer sex and prostitution.

In Thursday’s council meeting, members are expected to discuss revising the city’s bathhouse ordinance that would require people to register before entering the facility.

Councilman Charlie Miranda also wants to see landlords of the buildings held accountable.

“If you sent a letter to the landowner to explain and ask them what they think is going on there and how prepared they are to answer and go to court I think you’d find a very positive response,” said Miranda.

The workshop starts at 9:30 a.m. Mark Douglas will be there and will have a live update on WFLA News Channel 8 at 11:00 a.m.

