Suspect, Hernando deputies named in fatal shooting of man wanted for sexual battery of child

By Published: Updated:

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The name of the suspect and the names of deputies involved in a shooting on Wednesday have been released.

Deputies and U.S. Marshals found a wanted man and tried to pull him over at the entrance road to the Trillium subdivision.

The man was wanted for sexual battery on a child.

A gun battle broke out between the suspects and authorities after a short chase.

Deputies and Marshals returned fire, killing the man.

The man was identified Thursday as Anthony Wallace, 44, of Spring Hill.

The Hernando deputies have been identified as Sergeant Tom Brooks, Sergeant William Power and Detective Willard Stephens.

As standard protocol, all HCSO deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s