Suspect, Hernando deputies named in fatal shooting of man wanted for sexual battery of child

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The name of the suspect and the names of deputies involved in a shooting on Wednesday have been released.
Deputies and U.S. Marshals found a wanted man and tried to pull him over at the entrance road to the Trillium subdivision.
The man was wanted for sexual battery on a child.
A gun battle broke out between the suspects and authorities after a short chase.
Deputies and Marshals returned fire, killing the man.
The man was identified Thursday as Anthony Wallace, 44, of Spring Hill.
The Hernando deputies have been identified as Sergeant Tom Brooks, Sergeant William Power and Detective Willard Stephens.
As standard protocol, all HCSO deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues.
