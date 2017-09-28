Super Boats roar into Clearwater for national championships

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — This weekend, Clearwater Beach will be packed with people going out to see the 2017 Clearwater Super Boat National Championships.

The event features almost 40 teams from all over the United States that come to compete on the Gulf of Mexico for a National Speed Boating Championship.

A block party is slated for Friday where spectators can go to Coachman Park, meet the drivers, and get up close and personal with the speed boats.

On Saturday, race enthusiasts will have another opportunity to meet the drivers and check out the speed boats they will be driving.

Drivers will also be on the Gulf of Mexico getting a feel for the water track. Sunday Races start at noon on Sunday

All three days events are free and open to the public. Check out the schedule here.

