String of 7-Eleven robberies raises concerns about clerk safety

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)- Gunmen are still on the loose after robbing several 7-Eleven stores in Pinellas County.

Three armed robberies within 48 hours, at three different locations, has the community shook and concerned for the safety of the clerks.

“They should pay them more, have better security,” said Michelle Tullos.

Tullos lives in Pinellas Park, across the street from the 7-Eleven on Park Blvd that was robbed Thursday morning.

“They’re supposed to protect someone else’s money, along with their own lives,” said Tullos.

This is the latest robbery in 48 hours.

A gunman walked into the 7-Eleven on Clearwater-Largo Road Wednesday morning. Twenty minutes later and two miles away, a gunman matching his description robbed the clerk on Walsingham Road.

In all three cases, the clerks were alone at the registers.

“They do rise to a priority for us to work. Obviously, we want these individuals off the street regardless of where they’re robbing or who they’re robbing,” said Sgt. Mike Lynch with Pinellas Park Police Department.

Emails sent to 7-Eleven’s corporate office regarding employee safety went unanswered.

Tullos said the clerks should protect themselves.

“You got to have a right to defend yourself and especially if they’re coming in for $30 and a pack of smokes. I feel that my life is worth more than $1.37, as yours and that’s how I feel cause that’s what it cost me to put ammunition in my gun,” said Tullos.

