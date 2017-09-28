St. Petersburg officer stops rape in progress

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg police officer is being applauded after stopping a brutal assault before it was too late.

Sergeant Cody Lance was on patrol Tuesday night when something prompted him to check out an alley off 16th Street, just north of 5th Avenue. Sgt. Lance spotted a man with his pants down attempting to assault the victim, who also had her clothes around her ankles.

Sgt. Lance stopped the act and arrested 26-year-old Traymonte Snipes. Snipes now faces kidnapping and attempted/armed sexual battery charges.

Investigators say Snipes grabbed the woman at the bus stop nearby and implied he had a knife.

The arrest report says he told the woman “if you don’t come with me, I’ll stab you.” The report goes on to say “lets go, you know what I want.”

News Channel 8 requested to speak with Sgt. Lance, but because he is now a witness in a pending criminal case, the police department is not allowing him to speak about what happened.

Police Chief Anthony Holloway hadn’t spoken with Sgt. Lance on Thursday afternoon, but was relieved he was out in the community that evening.

“Thank God that sergeant went down that alley way that night,” said Chief Holloway from his office. The chief believes this was a case where one of his officers was taking community policing to the next level. Not only patrolling the main city streets, but checking out quiet neighborhoods and alleys.

Chief Holloway believes Snipes’ arrest should send a message to other would-be criminals.

“The message we want to send is ‘don’t just look for us on the main roads. Look for us on those back streets. Look for us on those alley ways,'” said Chief Holloway. “This was on a main road and he took her off into an alley. He thought it would be a safe place for him.”

Snipes also has an arrest in Ft. Myers in 2015. In that case, WBBH-TV reported he was accused of sexually molesting a mentally handicapped employee at a fast food restaurant. Court records indicate in that case, Snipes pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of battery.

In both cases, Snipes listed his address as 500 West Platt Street in Tampa, Hyde Park United Methodist Church. Reverend Vicki Walker runs the church’s outreach program for the homeless and explains many who use the program are trying to get back on their feet.

“There are hundreds and hundreds of people who use our mailing address,” said Reverend Walker, who didn’t know Snipes, but says his arrest is disappointing.

She adds that those who are seeking help are rarely turned away.

“The whole ministry is called Open Arms. We welcome you,” said Reverend Walker. “God’s love is available to everybody.”

