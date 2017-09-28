St. Petersburg family to be rescued from Puerto Rico after News Channel 8 story

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A family originally from St. Petersburg is set to return to Florida from Puerto Rico after Mayor Rick Kriseman saw a News Channel 8 story.

Katharine and Orian Tzadik, along with their two small children, were running out of supplies after Hurricane Maria hit the island.

Tropic Ocean Air will pick up the family near Rincon, Puerto Rico.

A spokesperson for the mayor said the company has been flying families affected by the storm for free, but was unaware of the Tzadik’s situation.

Orian was able to get a signal through a satellite phone to contact his mother, who told him of the mayor’s plans.

Tropic Ocean Air is planning to use a seaplane if it’s safe to land in the water or a small strip of land.

The Tzadik family will be back in the state on Saturday.

