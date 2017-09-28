St. Petersburg family to be rescued from Puerto Rico after News Channel 8 story

By Published: Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A family originally from St. Petersburg is set to return to Florida from Puerto Rico after Mayor Rick Kriseman saw a News Channel 8 story.

Katharine and Orian Tzadik, along with their two small children, were running out of supplies after Hurricane Maria hit the island.

Tropic Ocean Air will pick up the family near Rincon, Puerto Rico.

A spokesperson for the mayor said the company has been flying families affected by the storm for free, but was unaware of the Tzadik’s situation.

Orian was able to get a signal through a satellite phone to contact his mother, who told him of the mayor’s plans.

Tropic Ocean Air is planning to use a seaplane if it’s safe to land in the water or a small strip of land.

The Tzadik family will be back in the state on Saturday.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s