St. Pete model, business woman remembers Hugh Hefner

Hugh Hefner
FILE - In this May 7, 1977, file photo, Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner talks about his coming late night TV show, Playboys Playmate Party, Los Angeles. Hefner has died at age 91. The magazine released a statement saying Hefner died at his home in Los Angeles of natural causes on Wednesday night, Sept. 27, 2017, surrounded by family. (AP Photo/George Brich, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – While Hugh Hefner led a life many men desired, he also opened the door to legendary careers.

Rhonda Shear is a St. Petersburg model, mogul and business woman.

Shear said it wasn’t just a business partnership she had with “Hef,” but more of a friendship, knowing she could always count on his support.

