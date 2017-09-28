St. Pete Fire Rescue battles two-story house fire

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Pete Fire Rescue is working to extinguish a two-story house fire on Thursday.
The fire broke out in a home at 15 Avenue N and 14th Street.
No further information was immediately available.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Manatee deputy killed in traffic crash
- MISSING: Winter Park woman disappears under suspicious circumstances
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus announces on Twitter that she has breast cancer
- Cops: Woman tried to kill 11-week-old, put meds in breast milk
- 27 years later, arrest is made in killer-clown case
- Police: Teen caught having sex with wiener dog again
- VIDEO: Priceless reaction from Prince Harry after sneaky toddler steals popcorn