Some Tampa Bay area charities facing donor fatigue after hurricanes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After three major catastrophic storms, people are being asked daily to help others in need, and the Tampa Bay area has answered the call in an overwhelming way.

Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria have led to unprecedented giving. But now, there’s a reciprocal affect.

Other charities like the American Diabetes Association in Tampa are feeling the impact. Their annual fundraising Stepout Walk to Stop Diabetes has been pushed back six months.

They release a statement which said in part:

Given the recent setbacks in Florida from Hurricane Irma and feedback that the American Diabetes Association received from sponsors, board members and teams, we have decided to postpone the 2017 Tampa Bay Stepout Walk event that had been scheduled for October 7th .

Even the Salvation Army, who depends on the charity of others in order to give, is seeing it.

“Another vendor who’s given us multiple items said this may be the last load that we have and that’s understandable. There’s only so much in the pipeline,” said Kevin Smith, Florida Division Director of Emergency Disaster Services.

University of South Florida psychologist Nick Joyce said it’s a form of charity fatigue.

“We have these big disasters and we want to help. So we help where we can with the first one, not expecting something else to come along so soon thereafter.”

Then, the struggle to give becomes a struggle of who to give to.

“If you’re giving to hurricane relief, that money is no longer around to give to the other charities that you want to help and those charities are now struggling because they’re not getting the same kind of contributions that they would’ve gotten, recently,” Joyce said.

