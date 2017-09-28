Royal Carribean cruise ship brings aid to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WFLA) – Cruise ships are bringing much needed aid to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico .
On Wednesday, the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Adventure of the Seas delivered a cargo of electric generators, water and medical supplies.
The executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company asked cruise lines and airlines to help transport aid to the island following Hurricane Maria.
The 3,800 passenger vessel is also transporting aid to Saint Croix and Saint Thomas, which were hit by both Maria and Hurricane Irma.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Target 8: Gibsonton woman comes home to missing lawn
- MISSING: Winter Park woman disappears under suspicious circumstances
- PHOTOS: 26,000 mosquitoes caught in single trap overnight in Hernando County
- Hugh Hefner, leader of the sexual revolution, dies at 91
- Florida boy, 4, chokes to death on meatball at school
- Police: Teen caught having sex with wiener dog again