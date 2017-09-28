Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Italian Bean Soup

Italian Bean Soup

APRONS ADVICE

Complete your meal with a ready-to-cook entrée, fresh salad blend, Italian bread, and cheesecake for dessert.

When cooking a Seafood or Meat Cook-in-Bag, do not open the pouch during the cooking process, as this will release hot steam needed to cook ingredients inside.

MEAL SHOPPING LIST

Meat

3 slices thick-cut bacon

Produce

1 tablespoon minced roasted garlic

1 cup fresh crinkle cut carrots

Bakery

1 loaf Italian bread, optional

Frozen

1 (10-oz) bag seasoning blend (diced onions, bell peppers, celery)

Dairy

3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Dry Grocery

2 (15.8-oz) cans great Northern beans

1 (32-oz) container chicken broth (or stock)

2 cups tomato basil pasta sauce

1 cup canned cut green beans

1 cup small or medium shell pasta

From Your Pantry

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

COOKING SEQUENCE

Prepare soup and begin to simmer (10 minutes)

Prepare entrée or sides (if desired) and complete soup; serve (15 minutes)

Recipe: Italian Bean Soup

Total Time – 25 minutes (Makes 8 Servings)

Ingredients:

3 slices thick-cut bacon

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon minced roasted garlic

1 (10-oz) bag frozen seasoning blend (diced onions, bell peppers, celery)

2 (15.8-oz) cans great Northern beans (undrained)

1 (32-oz) container chicken broth (or stock)

2 cups tomato basil pasta sauce

1 cup fresh crinkle cut carrots

1 cup canned cut green beans

1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 cup small or medium shell pasta

3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1 loaf Bakery Italian bread, optional

Steps:

1. Preheat large, nonstick saucepan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Cut bacon into small pieces (wash hands). Place olive oil in pan, then add bacon; cook and stir 3-4 minutes or until crispy. Remove bacon from pan (reserve 2 tablespoons bacon fat in pan); set bacon aside.

2. Stir in garlic and seasoning blend; cook 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Stir in Northern beans, broth, pasta sauce, carrots, green beans, Italian seasoning, and pepper; cover and bring to a boil.

3. Stir in pasta and cover; return to boiling. Remove lid and reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 8–10 minutes or until pasta is tender. Spoon soup into serving bowls; sprinkle each bowl with cheese and reserved bacon. Serve with bread, if desired.

CALORIES (per 1/8 recipe) 280kcal; FAT 8g; SAT FAT 2g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 10mg; SODIUM 970mg; CARB 37g; FIBER 9g;

SUGARS 6g; PROTEIN 13g; VIT A 60%; VIT C 10%; CALC 10%; IRON 15%