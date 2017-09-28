President Trump waives Jones Act, move will help ships bring aid to Puerto Rico

By Published:
Downed power lines and debris are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Governor Ricardo Rossello and Resident Commissioner Jennifer Gonzalez, the island’s representative in Congress, have said they intend to seek more than a billion in federal assistance and they have praised the response to the disaster by President Donald Trump, who plans to visit Puerto Rico next week, as well as FEMA Administrator Brock Long. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The White House announced on Thursday morning that President Trump has authorized the Jones Act to be waived for Puerto Rico, effective immediately.

The move will allow ships to deliver critical supplies to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

The Jones Act was enacted in 1920 and was created to promote shipping by U.S. owned and operated vessels.

it is also known as the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, and requires goods shipped between American ports to be delivered by ships built  in the United States. It also requires the ships to have U.S. owners and crews.

However, the Jones Act had made it more expensive to ship things from the U.S. mainland to Puerto Rico, which some say has hampered relief efforts.

MORE STORIES ABOUT PUERTO RICO HURRICANE VICTIMS-

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s