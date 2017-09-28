President Trump waives Jones Act, move will help ships bring aid to Puerto Rico

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The White House announced on Thursday morning that President Trump has authorized the Jones Act to be waived for Puerto Rico, effective immediately.
The move will allow ships to deliver critical supplies to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.
The Jones Act was enacted in 1920 and was created to promote shipping by U.S. owned and operated vessels.
it is also known as the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, and requires goods shipped between American ports to be delivered by ships built in the United States. It also requires the ships to have U.S. owners and crews.
However, the Jones Act had made it more expensive to ship things from the U.S. mainland to Puerto Rico, which some say has hampered relief efforts.
MORE STORIES ABOUT PUERTO RICO HURRICANE VICTIMS-
- Royal Carribean cruise ship brings aid to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico
- Miami-native Pitbull sends private jet to Puerto Rico to evacuate cancer patients
- OneBlood sending blood to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria
- ‘Nothing, nothing.’ Aid lags in hurricane-torn Puerto Rico
- RELATED: St. Petersburg family living in Puerto Rico trapped on island, running out of food
- Tampa Bay area residents have growing concerns about loved ones in Puerto Rico
- ‘United for Puerto Rico Tampa Bay’ collecting supplies to send to friends, family
- MacDill stages missions of mercy to save lives in areas devastated by Hurricane Maria
- Berkeley Prep student raises thousands for Puerto Rico hurricane victims
- Tampa Bay organizations collect relief supplies for Puerto Rico
- AT&T creates website to help locate family, friends in Puerto Rico