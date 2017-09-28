President Trump waives Jones Act, move will help ships bring aid to Puerto Rico

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The White House announced on Thursday morning that President Trump has authorized the Jones Act to be waived for Puerto Rico, effective immediately.

The move will allow ships to deliver critical supplies to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

The Jones Act was enacted in 1920 and was created to promote shipping by U.S. owned and operated vessels.

it is also known as the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, and requires goods shipped between American ports to be delivered by ships built in the United States. It also requires the ships to have U.S. owners and crews.

However, the Jones Act had made it more expensive to ship things from the U.S. mainland to Puerto Rico, which some say has hampered relief efforts.

MORE STORIES ABOUT PUERTO RICO HURRICANE VICTIMS-