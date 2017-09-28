Police officer rescues skunk with head stuck in cup

YORK, Maine (WFLA/NBC) – A police officer in Southern Maine came across a skunk with a McFlurry cup firmly attached to its head.
It wasn’t exactly your typical night beat call, and one that could really stink if the scared skunk decided to go with its instincts.
Officer David McKinnon was undeterred by the possibility of being sprayed and removed the cup.
The skunk scampered off.
