Police: Child struck in head after man throws hammer into vehicle

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas child is recovering from a deep laceration to the forehead after they were injured by a hammer on Tuesday night.

According to an affidavit, Paul Bernard Belvin, 59, was arrested after police said he threw the hammer through a vehicle window, causing injury to the child’s face. The child’s age was not disclosed.

Belvin was charged with aggravated child abuse with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

No further details are available at this time.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-