Pinellas health officials offer free flu shots on October 18

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Have you had your flu shot yet? If not, the Florida Department of Health has you covered.

Free flu shots will be available at the agency’s Pinellas Park location on Wednesday, October 18 for their annual Flu Boo event.

The clinic opens at 5:30 p.m. and doors will close at 8:30 p.m. or once vaccine supplies run out.

You can walk into the clinic or pull your car up to their drive-thru set up, roll down the window, stick out your arm and get vaccinated.

Vaccines are only free at this location on this day only.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-