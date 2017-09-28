Pilot killed in Lake County gyroplane crash, deputies say

WESH Published:

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – One person is dead after an experimental gyroplane crashed in Lake County, deputies said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s office said they received reports of the crash on North County Road 44 A in Umatilla just before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Deputies said the pilot, who was the only one on the aircraft, died.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

The name of the pilot killed has not yet been released.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s