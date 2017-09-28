Pilot killed in Lake County gyroplane crash, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – One person is dead after an experimental gyroplane crashed in Lake County, deputies said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s office said they received reports of the crash on North County Road 44 A in Umatilla just before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Deputies said the pilot, who was the only one on the aircraft, died.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

The name of the pilot killed has not yet been released.

