MISSING: Winter Park woman disappears under suspicious circumstances

By Published: Updated:
Jennifer Fulford was reported missing.

WINTER PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter Park police are asking for help finding a missing and endangered woman who police say appears to have disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

Investigators say Jennifer Lynn Fulford, 56, was last heard from at 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

Fulford drives a 2015, grey Hyundai USV with Florida tag number IKZB52.

Fulford’s vehicle is also missing from her home on Webster Avenue.

Anyone with information on Jennifer Fulford’s whereabouts is asked to call the Winter Park Police Department at (407) 644-1313 or the Crime Line at (407) 423-TIPS.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s