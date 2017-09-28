MISSING: Winter Park woman disappears under suspicious circumstances

WINTER PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter Park police are asking for help finding a missing and endangered woman who police say appears to have disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

Investigators say Jennifer Lynn Fulford, 56, was last heard from at 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

Fulford drives a 2015, grey Hyundai USV with Florida tag number IKZB52.

Fulford’s vehicle is also missing from her home on Webster Avenue.

Anyone with information on Jennifer Fulford’s whereabouts is asked to call the Winter Park Police Department at (407) 644-1313 or the Crime Line at (407) 423-TIPS.

