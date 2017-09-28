Member of Cuban rowing team goes missing in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A member of the Cuban rowing team disappeared in Sarasota Thursday. Now deputies are asking for the public’s help in trying to find her.
Licet Hernandez-Licea, 24, was reported missing just after 1 p.m. after she did not show up for her morning competition. Her team is competing in the 2017 World Rowing Championships at Nathan Benderson Park.
According to the sheriff’s office, Hernandez-Licea sent an e-mail announcing her withdrawal from the event, therefore detectives do not suspect foul play. As a precautionary measure, detectives working closely with state and federal authorities have decided to enter Hernandez-Licea as a missing person.
If you know where she might be, please contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941.861.1712 or 941.861.4256. If you come into contact with Hernandez-Licea, you should call the sheriff’s office non-emergency line at 941.316.1201. Tipsters can also submit information through Crime Stoppers of Sarasota by calling 941.366.TIPS or online at http://www.SarasotaCrimeStoppers.com.
