Manatee deputy killed in traffic crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.
Corrections Deputy Shaun Feverston was killed in a traffic crash Thursday morning.
No further details are available at this time.
This is a developing story. We will have more details on WFLA.com shortly.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Two Pinellas 7-Eleven stores robbed within minutes of each other
- Sarasota PD seeks help finding woman who texted about medical emergency
- NCAA coaches among 10 arrested by FBI in fraud and corruption probe
- Citgo accused of selling crack, meth pipes in Trilby
- Tampa Bay area McDonald’s to thank first responders with free meals on Sept. 27
- Body found near intersection in Tampa may be identified by tattoos
- Baby left on side of Oklahoma freeway in car seat with cash