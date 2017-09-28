Legoland giving away 20,000 tickets to Florida kids impacted by Irma

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Legoland Florida Resort is doing what they can to bring some light into the lives of children affected by Hurricane Irma.

The Winter Haven attraction is giving away 18,000 theme park tickets to the UNICEF Kid Power Schools program and 2,000 tickets to Citrus Center Boys & Girls Clubs sites in Winter Haven, Haines City and Lake Wales, the company announced Thursday.

“As a resort built for kids, we felt compelled to do something special for Florida’s children after Hurricane Irma, which left so many households facing months of recovery,” said Rex Jackson, general manager of LEGOLAND Florida Resort. “While we can’t turn the power back on for those families, we can put smiles on their faces.”

The donation, made in conjunction with Merlin’s Magic Wand, a charity of Legoland’s parent company that helps to provide magical experiences to ill disabled or disadvantaged children, is valued at more than $1.8 million.

“From UNICEF’s 70 years of work in emergencies and in schools around the world, we know the importance of ‘play’ and free time in helping kids heal from stressful situations, such as a natural disaster,” said Jeanette Duffy, UNICEF Kid Power program director. “This is a fantastic chance for these Florida students to just be kids!”

