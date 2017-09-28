Julia Louis-Dreyfus announces on Twitter that she has breast cancer

LOS ANGELES (WFLA) – Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced on Twitter Thursday that she has breast cancer.

The 56-year-old actor did it with the best message.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one.  The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Louis-Dreyfus is best know for her roles on “Seinfeld,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and “Veep.” She has won 11 Emmy Awards for acting and producing.

She lives in Los Angeles with her husband and their two children.

