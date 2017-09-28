Hurricane Irma debris pick-up continues across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Piles of limbs and leave continue to dot the sidewalks after Hurricane Irma ripped through the Tampa Bay area. Tampa Public Works is teaming up with private contractors to slowly but surely pick those piles up.

“We’re picking up the debris police grid by police grid,” explained Brad Baird with Tampa Public Works. “We’ve picked up 7,000 cubic yards for about 20 police grids,” he continued.

Seven days per week during daylight hours, the city sends 15-20 crews into a neighborhood to take the refuse off the streets and haul it back to a dump site on Rome Avenue.

Staring at a large map of all the police grids in Tampa, Baird explains how the process works. “This is the first pass. It gets highlighted like down here in Port Tampa. We’ve completed almost three police grids down there.”

The map’s grids will continue to be highlighted as the refuse is removed.

“I ask everyone to just be patient until we get to your neighborhood,” said Baird.

Each knuckle boom loading truck leaves the dump site with an empty trailer and methodically goes through the assigned neighborhood picking up any piles of debris.

“People think they’re helping by putting it in bags and cans, but we can’t pick it up with the knuckle boom loaders if they’re in bags and cans,” said Baird. Those bags and cans will eventually get hauled away by the traditional trash collector.

Once the trailer is full of limbs, branches, leaves and sticks, the driver returns to the site to be processed. A picture is taken of the haul to document how full the truck is and how many truckloads come in. The truck operator then tilts the trailer to add to the ever-expanding mass of waste.

That massive mound will eventually be ground into mulch and taken to a landfill.

Hurricane Irma created so much debris across the state of Florida, it’s too much to be reused.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-