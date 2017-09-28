Hugh Hefner’s life remembered by Tampa Bay area women he influenced

(WFLA) – Lynne Austin is the original Hooters Girl. Her image graced billboards and ads and helped launch a small Clearwater restaurant into a nationally known brand.

Austin’s success as a model in Florida led to attention from Playboy magazine and eventually to a coveted spot as Playmate of the Month.

During this time, she met Playboy founder and American icon Hugh Hefner.

“We call him Hef. I met Hef many times, because when we were shooting for Playboy, you would go out to Los Angeles and stay at the mansion,” said Austin.

When Austin was working on her Playboy shoots or other modeling assignments for Playboy, she lived for a time in the famed “Bunny House” on the Playboy Mansion grounds and during these times, she got to know Hefner.

“He would always be in there in his pajamas, just kind of roaming around. And he had this really big library that he would spend a lot of time in. He would just be in there with his bowl of M&M’s and his Diet Coke, hanging out, and so we would talk. And he was such a gentleman and you know, you always hear the rumors and you would think of what’s going to happen, and you get out there, and it’s nothing like it,” said Austin.

Austin says despite his reputation, Hefner never “hit” on her or did anything inappropriate. Austin says she simply enjoyed talking with him.

“He was a man of depth and he was a man of courage. He would take on some topics, social topics, that were kind of taboo in the 60’s and 70’s. He would do all of that, he pushed the envelope,” said Austin.

Marilyn Menendez has her own memories of Playboy. Menendez worked at the Suncoast Playboy Club in St. Petersburg in the early 80’s.

She remembers the “Bunny Manual” that was given to each woman hired to work at the club.

The manual spelled out just about everything on what was expected at the club.

“How the girls should carry themselves, included, but not limited to, how to talk, sit, stand and even bend,” said Menendez.

She remembers the times of working at the club and representing the Playboy brand fondly.

“We would promote local charity functions like golf tournaments and boxing matches where we held the cards,” said Menendez.

The club didn’t last long in St. Petersburg, but Lynne Austin’s memories of the Playboy founder live on.

“He was a revolutionary cat,” said Austin.

Follow Jeff Patterson on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-