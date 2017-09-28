Headlines: Manatee deputy killed; Woman’s lawn missing; National Drink Beer Day

TODAY’S WEATHER
Rain chances increase into the weekend. See your full forecast here.
TOP STORIES
- President Trump waives Jones Act, move will help ships deliver aid to Puerto Rico
- Manatee deputy killed in traffic crash
- Target 8: Gibsonton woman comes home to missing lawn
- 27 years later, arrest is made in Florida killer-clown case
- Hugh Hefner, leader of the sexual revolution, dies at 91
- Cops: Woman tried to kill 11-week-old, put meds in breast milk
- House Majority Whip Scalise welcomed back to Capitol with cheers, standing ovation
- MISSING: Winter Park woman disappears under suspicious circumstances
DON’T MISS IT