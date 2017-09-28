Friday Night Blitz Team of the Week Sept. 28

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. (WFLA) – This week’s Friday Night Blitz Team of the week is Weeki Wachee High.
Last Friday, the Hornets had something to prove in a Hernando County rivalry game.
Weeki Wachee High beat Central 34-33 on Friday.
News Channel 8 Photojournalist Paul Lamison has much more in the video above.
