Eiffel Tower celebrates 300 million visitors to date

PARIS, France (WFLA) — The iconic Eiffel Tower, the world’s most visited monument, is celebrating today 300 million visitors since it opened to the public in 1889.

According to NBC News the iron lady, who is 1,062 feet high, has stood tall in Paris, withstanding the wars and disasters of the 20th century.

In 1959, the tower celebrated 35 million visitors.

The lines weren’t as long then but the small kiosks selling souvenirs were already present.

The Eiffel Tower gets about seven million visitors a year from around the world.

Each day, it lights up with 20,000 bulbs from nightfall.

Celebrations will include concerts on the different floors of the tower, and a light and sound show every half hour in the evening.

