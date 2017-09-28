Cops: St. Pete Walgreens pharmacist writes fake prescription for himself

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – A pharmacist in St. Pete admitted to filling out a fake prescription for himself, police said.

According to an affidavit, the pharmacist, Jason E. Smith, 42, used Dr. Walter Griffith as a prescriber to write a fake prescription for “Michael Kao,” a fake patient and used the prescription to obtain 120 Percocet at a Walgreen’s on 5420 MLK Street North.

Smith was caught on surveillance video scanning the fake prescription into the pharmacy’s system and removing the drug from the shelves.

When questioned by detectives, Smith confessed to the crime and later wrote an admission, the affidavit states.

No further details are available at this time.

