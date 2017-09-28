Cops: St. Pete Walgreens pharmacist writes fake prescription for himself

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – A pharmacist in St. Pete admitted to filling out a fake prescription for himself, police said.
According to an affidavit, the pharmacist, Jason E. Smith, 42, used Dr. Walter Griffith as a prescriber to write a fake prescription for “Michael Kao,” a fake patient and used the prescription to obtain 120 Percocet at a Walgreen’s on 5420 MLK Street North.
Smith was caught on surveillance video scanning the fake prescription into the pharmacy’s system and removing the drug from the shelves.
When questioned by detectives, Smith confessed to the crime and later wrote an admission, the affidavit states.
No further details are available at this time.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- MISSING: Winter Park woman disappears under suspicious circumstances
- Cops: Woman tried to kill 11-week-old, put meds in breast milk
- 27 years later, arrest is made in killer-clown case
- Target 8: Gibsonton woman comes home to missing lawn
- Hugh Hefner, leader of the sexual revolution, dies at 91
- Florida boy, 4, chokes to death on meatball at school
- Police: Teen caught having sex with wiener dog again