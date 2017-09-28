Cops: Car almost hits Pinellas toddler wandering alone in dark

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 2-year-old Pinellas child was almost hit by a car while wandering alone in the dark. Now the child’s father is facing a child neglect charge.

Willie D. Brown, 30, was arrested for failing to provide adequate supervision of the child, who was found by neighbors wandering aimlessly on 10th Avenue South.

Neighbors said the child was almost struck by a red vehicle. Once they got the child to safety, it took witnesses and law enforcement 30 minutes to reach Brown, who had been asleep.

According to an arrest affidavit, this is the second incident in a week’s time involving the child.

Brown was taken into custody and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

His bond was set to $5,000.

No further details are available at this time.

