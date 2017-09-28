Cops: Car almost hits Pinellas toddler wandering alone in dark

By Published:
Willie Brown, Pinellas County Jail booking photo

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 2-year-old Pinellas child was almost hit by a car while wandering alone in the dark. Now the child’s father is facing a child neglect charge.

Willie D. Brown, 30, was arrested for failing to provide adequate supervision of the child, who was found by neighbors wandering aimlessly on 10th Avenue South.

Neighbors said the child was almost struck by a red vehicle. Once they got the child to safety, it took witnesses and law enforcement 30 minutes to reach Brown, who had been asleep.

According to an arrest affidavit, this is the second incident in a week’s time involving the child.

Brown was taken into custody and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

His bond was set to $5,000.

No further details are available at this time.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s