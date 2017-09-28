Contractor working on street lighting shocked in Brooksville, in critical condition

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A contractor working on street lighting around Interstate 75 was shocked on Thursday.

The independent contractor was working on the lighting in Brooksville, near the exit ramp at SR 50.

The man was injured after he somehow came into contact with a power source, was shocked and went in to cardiac arrest.

Nearby workers discovered him unresponsive and called 911.

Paramedics resuscitated him and he was taken as a trauma alert to Bayonet Point Medical Center in critical condition.

There is no information on the man’s identity.

