Clearwater police search for missing, elderly man with Alzheimer’s

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, possibly endangered elderly man who suffers from a number of medical conditions including Alzheimer’s.
David Cvaniga, 84, disappeared around 11 a.m. this morning.
Police said he may be driving a dark blue 2009 Hyundai Genesis.
Cvaniga is approximately 6′ tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He has gray hair.
He was last seen wearing black jeans and a dark blue short-sleeve plaid shirt.
Police said a Silver Alert is being prepared to help find him.
If you know where he is, call Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.
