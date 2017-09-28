Clearwater police search for missing, elderly man with Alzheimer’s

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, possibly endangered elderly man who suffers from a number of medical conditions including Alzheimer’s.

David Cvaniga, 84, disappeared around 11 a.m. this morning.

Police said he may be driving a dark blue 2009 Hyundai Genesis.

Cvaniga is approximately 6′ tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He has gray hair.

He was last seen wearing black jeans and a dark blue short-sleeve plaid shirt.

Police said a Silver Alert is being prepared to help find him.

If you know where he is, call Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-