Clearwater man steals more than $12,000 in vaping supplies, ice tea from his employer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) -A Clearwater man admitted to stealing more than $12,000 worth of vaping supplies and ice team from his employer, according to an affidavit.
Police said 23-year-old Donovan Platt confessed to stealing a number of items from Johnny Vapors, which is located at 650 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg, after the following supplies went missing:
- Torani Juice
- Vapor Vengeance Coils
- Allen e-Liquid Vape Kits
- Cartel e-Liquid Vape Kits
- Vape pens
- More e-Liquid
- Batteries
- Other store supplies
- Multiple cases of ice tea
The items were valued at $12,440.
It’s unclear how the crime was discovered, but Platt was taken into custody to face grand theft charges.
He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
