Clearwater man steals more than $12,000 in vaping supplies, ice tea from his employer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) -A Clearwater man admitted to stealing more than $12,000 worth of vaping supplies and ice team from his employer, according to an affidavit.

Police said 23-year-old Donovan Platt confessed to stealing a number of items from Johnny Vapors, which is located at 650 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg, after the following supplies went missing:

Torani Juice

Vapor Vengeance Coils

Allen e-Liquid Vape Kits

Cartel e-Liquid Vape Kits

Vape pens

More e-Liquid

Batteries

Other store supplies

Multiple cases of ice tea

The items were valued at $12,440.

It’s unclear how the crime was discovered, but Platt was taken into custody to face grand theft charges.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

