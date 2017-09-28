Clearwater man steals more than $12,000 in vaping supplies, ice tea from his employer

FILE - In this April 23, 2014, file photo, Daryl Cura demonstrates an e-cigarette at Vape store in Chicago. A new government study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests the growing trend in U.S. adults who have tried electronic cigarettes may be leveling off, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2014. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) -A Clearwater man admitted to stealing more than $12,000 worth of vaping supplies and ice team from his employer, according to an affidavit.

Police said 23-year-old Donovan Platt confessed to stealing a number of items from Johnny Vapors, which is located at 650 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg, after the following supplies went missing:

  • Torani Juice
  • Vapor Vengeance Coils
  • Allen e-Liquid Vape Kits
  • Cartel e-Liquid Vape Kits
  • Vape pens
  • More e-Liquid
  • Batteries
  • Other store supplies
  • Multiple cases of ice tea

The items were valued at $12,440.

It’s unclear how the crime was discovered, but Platt was taken into custody to face grand theft charges.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

