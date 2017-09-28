Cheers! Enjoy National Drink Beer Day by visiting a Tampa Bay brewery

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Today is national drink beer day and there’s only one way to celebrate this glorious day – by drinking beer, of course.

National Drink Beer Day actually originated in Germany as Oktoberfest celebrations come to an end, this was their last hoorah.

America’s number one, favorite drink to order at a bar is beer, according to NationalToday.com, who keeps track of all these quirky and fun holidays.

After beer rounding out the top 5, comes margaritas, wine, cosmos, and gin and tonics.

So grab your pals and check out some of Tampa Bay’s finest breweries to quench your thirst.

There are tons of options around the Tampa Bay area for you to stumble upon.

Here are some of our favorites:

Check out your local pub and share your national drink beer photos with us on our WFLA News Channel 8 Facebook page. If we missed your favorite brewery let us know!

