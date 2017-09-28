Bradenton man accused of stabbing co-worker with box cutter

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Bradenton worker is accused of using a box cutter to stab a co-worker whom he had an ongoing feud with.

Detectives say at 7:05 a.m. on Thursday, the feud between Fortino Vella-Villages, 38, and a co-worker at Coastal Floors escalated into a physical confrontation.

Detectives say Vella-Villages sliced the victim with a box/carpet cutter.

The victim suffered a cut in the stomach area and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Vella-Villages was arrested at the scene on a charge of aggravated battery.

