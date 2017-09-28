As Puerto Rico relief efforts stall, Tampa bay area families continue to donate large amounts toward recovery

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s growing frustration over the slow response to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, but families in the Tampa Bay remain hopeful in the face of crisis and they’re donating large amounts of goods.

A shortage of truck drivers on the island is preventing the delivery of much-needed supplies.

“There is a crisis in Puerto Rico where food, fuel, water and medicine is sitting at the docks and not getting out to the remote parts of the island. The situation calls for an immediate response by the U.S. military to provide security and distribution to these remote areas,” Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) said in a statement Thursday. “As was said after Hurricane Andrew: ‘Where the hell is the cavalry?’”

Volunteers with Course of Action P.R. have been working tirelessly, gathering well over a million pounds of supplies at the collection point off South Lois Avenue next to Walmart on West Gandy Boulevard in South Tampa.

Volunteers are worried that the supplies aren’t going to families yet.

“I’m not tired for my people. I’m going to be here until the last people in Puerto Rico tell me that they are already fed, we are going to be here,” says Linda Perez Luna, one of the group’s organizers.

She’s also concerned about vital goods reaching everyone on the island but has hope the process will become more organized.

The Trump administration waived the Jones Act Thursday allowing foreign-flagged ships to deliver goods to the island.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) sent the president a letter addressing the organizational issues and said he doesn’t believe it’s clearly defined which agency is in charge.

Dear Mr. President: After Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, conditions on the ground remain dire and it appears there are fundamental problems associated with the recovery efforts to date. As you are aware, FEMA plays a significant supporting role in providing targeted federal assistance to local government officials. There are significant logistical concerns regarding the urgent actions your administration is taking to bring relief to our fellow Americans on the island of Puerto Rico. There is no clear command, control, and communication between local officials on the ground and federal agencies, and many roads and bridges remained unpassable, making it even more difficult for repair crews to restore power and communications to areas of the island outside of San Juan. As a result, significant lifesaving resources are sitting in containers at the Port of San Juan, with no way to move that assistance to those who need it most. This unique situation requires a well-coordinated response led by the Department of Defense (DOD), which is the only entity capable of executing a recovery effort of this scale and complexity. DOD is internationally recognized for its humanitarian relief efforts and its expertise is required now more than ever. I urge you, as commander-in-chief, to make DOD the lead agency in the ground phase of recovery efforts. I commend DOD’s decision to appoint a brigadier general as the lead military official in charge of the humanitarian assistance mission in Puerto Rico, but time is of the essence. The logistical chain in Puerto Rico isn’t just broken, at this point it is virtually non-existent. Unless DOD steps in quickly to establish emergency logistical assistance, it is my fear this situation will deteriorate rapidly. Thank you for your consideration and I look forward to working with you on recovery efforts. -Sen. Marco Rubio

