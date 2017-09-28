911 Call: “My car is filling up with water!”

NBC News Published:

(KFOR) — A dramatic scene played out in northwest Oklahoma City Wednesday as a water rescue was captured on camera.

“I’m stuck on a dam on Hefner where Ski Island is, and I’m pushed up by the railing, and I cannot get out of it. There’s just been so much flooding. I don’t even know why I chose to do this. This is stupid. I didn’t think it was as bad as it is but I can’t get out of it,” said the driver in a 911 call.

The saving grace was a guard rail that held her SUV from a full-fledged sweep into the fast-moving water.

“My car is starting to fill up with water.”

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s