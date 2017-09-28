911 Call: “My car is filling up with water!”

(KFOR) — A dramatic scene played out in northwest Oklahoma City Wednesday as a water rescue was captured on camera.

“I’m stuck on a dam on Hefner where Ski Island is, and I’m pushed up by the railing, and I cannot get out of it. There’s just been so much flooding. I don’t even know why I chose to do this. This is stupid. I didn’t think it was as bad as it is but I can’t get out of it,” said the driver in a 911 call.

The saving grace was a guard rail that held her SUV from a full-fledged sweep into the fast-moving water.

“My car is starting to fill up with water.”

