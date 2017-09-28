8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | Sept. 29-Oct. 1

1. 2017 World Rowing Championships (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

For the first time in 20 years, the World Rowing Championship will not only return to the U.S. but will be in our own backyard. Get the details

2. Super Boat National Championship (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Fuel your need for speed and watch super boats racing at over 180 mph! Get the details

3. “Frozen” on Ice (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

The #1 Disney animated film of all time comes to Tampa Bay with a chilling storm. Get the details

4. Free Dentist Day (Friday)

Little Road Dental Care get your teeth checked, cleaned, filled and extracted for free! Get the details

5. Fall Festival (Friday)

Check out the month-long pumpkin patch, indulge in spiced apple cider, and pretend the leaves are changing colors. Get the details

6. Best Shredder Series (Saturday)

Ride and grind with the best skateboarders in Tampa Bay and watch the ultimate king be crowned. Get the details

7. Hurricane Relief on Deck (Saturday)

Help those affected by Hurricane Irma by having a cocktail in Siesta Key. Get the details

8. Gender Equality in Sports (Sunday)

Hear from some big names in the sports world about gender equality in sports and how Title IX has positively impacted them. Get the details

