WATCH: Touching #FloridaStrong thank you video

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, we all came together to be #FloridaStrong.

From neighbor helping neighbor to those who traveled across the country to help a stranger, we are very thankful.

The Florida House of Representatives put together this video showing the support from near and far after Hurricane Irma.

Thank you to those who came to help, and thank you to those who were here and stepped up. We are #FloridaStrong.

Watch the full video below.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD