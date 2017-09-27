Volusia Co. apartment complex warns of possible pet poisonings after 16 cats found dead

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (WESH) — An apartment complex in Volusia County has issued a warning that pets are potentially being poisoned.

Animal Control officials responded to the Ashton Point Apartment Homes in Port Orange. Tuesday after a woman found a dead cat by her window.

WESH 2’s Adrian Whitsett spoke to one woman who believes her dog died hours after drinking antifreeze.

Hours after taking a video of her 7-month-old puppy, apartment resident Summer said she took Vegas, the puppy, to the vet hospital for a third and final time.

“I guess my dog got into it, and within 24 hours, she was dead,” Summer said.

The vet’s suspicion, written in black and white, was that the pet had been exposed to antifreeze.

“The residents in our building were notified after my dog passed away, but the antifreeze had been known about for at least two weeks,” Summer said.

The Ashton Point Apartment Homes staff told residents to take immediate precaution and that the antifreeze found in the bowls was left in an attempt to poison animals.

“Nearly 17 dead cats. They found one floating in the pond, cats in the yard, cats in the bushes,” Summer said.

The letter, sent by the property manager Friday after Vegas died, also said to not only watch what pets are eating outside, but “continue to supervise your children closely.”

On Tuesday, Animal Control officers came back.

They pulled a dead cat from the bushes as part of an ongoing investigation.

Summer is hoping nobody else’s pet gets poisoned and that the person doing it gets pushed out.

“When people come out of their house and they smell death all over the building, and kids play in the backyard, and there’s dead animals all over, that’s not OK. It’s disgusting,” Summer said.

Summer and other residents are pushing for Animal Control officers to perform a necropsy on the cat found Tuesday to see if it was poisoned, like her dog.

Port Orange police said they were doing fingerprint analysis on the bowls to determine who put out the antifreeze.

