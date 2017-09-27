Void under US-19 forces emergency lane closures in Homosassa Springs

HOMOSASSA SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida DOT officials say emergency lane closures on US-19 in Citrus County will likely be in place through Friday.

Right now, there is one lane open in each direction on US-19 near West Green Acres Street in Homosassa Springs.

A void was found underneath one of the northbound lanes of US-19 in that area on Tuesday afternoon. The left lane was closed for testing and to ensure driver safety. The other northbound lane was later closed so crews would have space for additional testing and repairs.

DOT officials say drivers should expect delays in each direction of US-19 around that area and may want to consider an alternate route.

If you’re headed northbound on US-19, you can turn right off the highway and go east on West Cardinal Street then turn left onto northbound South Lecanto Highway. Go north on Lecanto Highway then turn left onto West Grover Cleveland Boulevard and go west back to US-19.

If you’re headed southbound on US-19, turn left onto West Grover Cleveland Boulevard and go east to South Lecanto Highway. Turn right to go south on Lecanto Highway, then turn right onto West Cardinal Street and go east back to US-19.