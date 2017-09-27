VIDEO: EXXON clerk held at gunpoint, robbed

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A robber held a clerk at gunpoint and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash at a gas station in St. Petersburg this weekend.

The St. Petersburg Police Department released surveillance images of the incident, which occurred at an EXXON station located at 3061 1st Ave. N. around 11 p.m. Sunday.

In the photo, a masked man, who appears to be wearing a gray hoodie and white gloves, enters the gas station, approaches the register and lunges at the clerk with his gun drawn and demands money.

Police said if you recognize anything about him, please text the keyword “SPPD” and your tip to Tip-411 (847-411) or call the agency’s non-emergency line at 727-893-7780.

No other details are available at this time.

